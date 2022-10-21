Billions On The Line! Balenciaga Cuts Ties With Kanye West After Antisemitic Meltdown
Kanye West has started to feel the financial consequences of his antisemitic remarks this week after Balenciaga announced it was severing ties with the disgraced mogul, RadarOnline.com has learned.
For days, pressure has been mounting on businesses to end their relationship with Kanye after he continued to attack the Jewish community on whatever platform he could find.
On Friday, the French fashion house released a statement announcing its decision.
“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” a rep said without providing further clarification on the reasoning.
Kanye recently opened the brand’s summer 2023 show in Paris Fashion Week — but photos from the event have been scrubbed from Balenciaga’s website.
The rapper has hyped the brand for years and his ex-wife Kim and her family are close with the company, even appearing in ad campaigns.
Kanye has been losing business deals left and right. Last month, he publicly announced he was terminating his deal with the Gap and expressed a desire to leave his deal with Adidas.
Adidas has since come out and said the deal is “under review.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching heat ever since debuting a ‘White Lives Matter' shirt at his Paris Fashion Week show.
The one-time respected musician has been extremely close with conservative commentator Candace Owens. Former friends of Kanye fear that he is in the middle of a bipolar episode and fear that he is being influenced by those around him.
An insider said Kanye has been “blowing” through cash in the past couple of months. Ex-friends point to him planning to buy the social media app Parler — which was started by Owens’ husband and had been struggling in the months before Kanye became involved.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, all the drama comes as Kanye finally made moves in court to finalize his divorce from Kim. Court records showed that his new divorce lawyers handed over his finances to Kim’s lawyer — which is the first step in hashing out a settlement.
Ye has yet to comment on Balenciaga’s decision.