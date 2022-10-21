Virginia Police Searching For 'Dapper Dan Bandit' After Suspect Was Caught On Security Camera Committing Armed Robbery Inside Bank
Virginia police are still hunting for a suspect dubbed the “Dapper Dan Bandit” after the man entered a bank and committed armed robbery, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The shocking incident took place on the afternoon of September 29 in North Chesterfield, Virginia.
According to a security video, which has since been obtained by RadarOnline.com, The “Dapper Dan Bandit” walked into North Chesterfield’s First Community Bank armed with a black semiautomatic pistol.
The suspect approached the banker’s desk and demanded specific denominations of cash from the teller. He then filled his pockets with the cash before proceeding to turn and walk out of the bank.
He is still on the loose and although the Virginia police could not identify the suspect, they captured a profile of the “Dapper Dan Bandit” from the security camera recording the armed robbery taking place.
According to the North Chesterfield Police Department, the suspect is a white male between 40 and 50 years of age. He is 5’ 8”, slender and has auburn/brown hair.
At the time of the armed robbery, the “Dapper Dan Bandit” was wearing a gray five-panel plaid hat, a light-colored dress shirt, a dark blue blazer, white khakis and black mechanic gloves with white lettering.
Even more surprising was the suspect’s decision to pair his brown leather dress shoes with white tube socks.
On Patrol: Live, who first obtained the security footage, instructs viewers or anyone with information regarding the “Dapper Dan Bandit” to call the FBI Richmond Field Office with any information on the armed bank robber’s identity at 1-804-261-1044.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this is just the latest wanted suspect to be featured on REELZ’s On Patrol: Live.
Last week, a man named Leonard Barton Higdon, Jr. was wanted by authorities after he fled the scene of a domestic violence incident in Williston, North Dakota.
On Patrol: Live airs Fridays and Saturdays at 9ET/6PT on REELZ.
Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at reelz.com/get-reelz/