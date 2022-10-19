'He's In A Dangerous Area': 50 Cent FORGIVES Kanye West After Rapper's Shameless Antics Stir Up Controversy

"When you watch the whole Kanye thing play out, what are your thoughts on sort of the monolith, the way he sort of has been describing Jews as this big agenda?" host Peter Rosenberg inquired during Tuesday's episode of Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning. "Cause I know you have relationships with all different kinds of Jewish people."

50 (real name: Curtis Jackson III) agreed, weighing in with his own commentary on the situation.

"I think he's in a dangerous area," 50 shared. "I forgive him for the things that he said, because I've already identified when something's going on that I don't understand."