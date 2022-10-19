'He's In A Dangerous Area': 50 Cent FORGIVES Kanye West After Rapper's Shameless Antics Stir Up Controversy
50 Cent revealed where he stands with rapper Kanye West after the Yeezy fashion designer's recent behavior stirred up controversy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Just A Lil Bit lyricist, 47, was asked about the antisemitic comments made by West, 45, during a radio interview.
"When you watch the whole Kanye thing play out, what are your thoughts on sort of the monolith, the way he sort of has been describing Jews as this big agenda?" host Peter Rosenberg inquired during Tuesday's episode of Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning. "Cause I know you have relationships with all different kinds of Jewish people."
50 (real name: Curtis Jackson III) agreed, weighing in with his own commentary on the situation.
"I think he's in a dangerous area," 50 shared. "I forgive him for the things that he said, because I've already identified when something's going on that I don't understand."
The Get Rich or Die Tryin' actor detailed how Ye does things on his own accord and said there is "nothing for me to say about it though."
"Even the Trump support thing was a little out there for me," 50 continued, explaining that Ye's behavior has proven again and again to be unpredictable. "One week, it's 'I don't want my kids raised by a white woman,' and the next week it's 'I wanna go home.'"
West's "unpredictability is entertaining" to some, 50 highlighted, after his nod to Ye's strained relationship with Kim Kardashian.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, West has finally started the process of finalizing his divorce from the Skims mogul amid recent drama.
As we previously reported, West has been at the center of controversy as of late following his "White Lives Matter" fashion statement during his season 9 Yeezy show as well as his recent messages online.
Ye sparked backlash with one tweet in particular, stating that he planned to go "death con 3 on Jewish people."
Afterwards, Instagram and Twitter both restricted his accounts.
Meanwhile, family members related to the late George Floyd announced their plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against West over his recent statements about Floyd's death.