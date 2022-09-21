‘To Refresh His Memory’: Doctor Being Sued By 50 Cent Over Penile Enhancement Rumors Fires Off Her Own Legal Letter
The surgeon who 50 Cent slapped with a federal lawsuit for using his photo in advertisements has hired her own lawyer to fire back, RadarOnline.com has learned.
50 Cent dragged plastic surgeon Angela Kogan to court this week over photos she posted on the website for her company, Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa
The music mogul claimed Kogan made it appear he had received a penis enhancement surgery. 50 Cent, in reality, took a photo with the surgeon in February 2020. He said he believed her to be a fan.
50 accused the doctor of using the photo to hawk her procedures without his permission. The musician said he never went under the knife for an enhancement procedure and demanded Kogan and her business cease using his image.
Now, Kogan fired back at 50 Cent’s lawsuit with her own legal letter. Her lawyer said the rapper did receive services at Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa.
She said he agreed to pose for a photo in exchange for free work. The doctor said 50 did not have a penis procedure.
Her lawyer said, “Our clients did not take a single action to cause any damage to Mr. Jackson’s professional or personal reputation and will vigorously defend against the frivolous claims that have been publicly filed against them and their thriving business."
The lawyer added, “Ms. Kogan merely thanked Mr. Jackson for stopping by Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa with social media posts published in February 2020.”
"Mr. Jackson was aware of the posts. He understood that he received the benefit of services from Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa in exchange for taking the photograph with Ms. Kogan and providing Ms. Kogan and her business with the right to publish what was captured," he added.
The lawsuit is ongoing.