‘To Refresh His Memory’: Doctor Being Sued By 50 Cent Over Penile Enhancement Rumors Fires Off Her Own Legal Letter

The music mogul claimed Kogan made it appear he had received a penis enhancement surgery. 50 Cent, in reality, took a photo with the surgeon in February 2020. He said he believed her to be a fan.

50 accused the doctor of using the photo to hawk her procedures without his permission. The musician said he never went under the knife for an enhancement procedure and demanded Kogan and her business cease using his image.

Now, Kogan fired back at 50 Cent’s lawsuit with her own legal letter. Her lawyer said the rapper did receive services at Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa.