Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Gianna Files $250M Lawsuit Against Kanye West

The mother of George Floyd’s daughter Gianna has filed a whopping $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West over his recent claims Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Roxie Washington, on behalf of her minor daughter who is also the sole beneficiary of Floyd’s estate, retained both the Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon & Dixon Attorneys at Law to file the blockbuster lawsuit against the rapper.