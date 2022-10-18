Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Gianna Files $250M Lawsuit Against Kanye West
The mother of George Floyd’s daughter Gianna has filed a whopping $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West over his recent claims Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Roxie Washington, on behalf of her minor daughter who is also the sole beneficiary of Floyd’s estate, retained both the Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon & Dixon Attorneys at Law to file the blockbuster lawsuit against the rapper.
In a press release announcing the lawsuit on Tuesday, Washington’s lawyers said Kanye made “false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and associates.”
“The interests of the child are priority,” Nuru Witherspoon, one of the lawyers, said. “George Floyd’s daughter is being traumatized by Kanye West’s comments and he’s creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her.”
Witherspoon also claimed Kanye’s recent comments about Floyd’s death amounted to “harassment, misappropriation, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress” against his daughter Gianna.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye came under fire on Sunday after he erroneously claimed Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose when the rapper appeared on the Drink Champs podcast.
“They hit him with the fentanyl,” the 45-year-old embattled fashion designer said regarding Floyd’s May 2020 murder at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
“If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” Kanye added. Chauvin has since been convicted and sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for Floyd’s murder.
Lee Merritt, a lawyer who has represented Floyd’s family in the past, spoke out shortly after Kanye’s startling comments on Sunday and revealed the family was considering filing a lawsuit against Ye.
“While one cannot defame the dead, the family of George Floyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death,” Merritt said.
“Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines and diminishes the Floyd family’s fight,” he added.
Although the episode of Drink Champs in which Kanye made the controversial comments about Floyd’s death has since been removed, the $250 million lawsuit filed on Tuesday by Washington also named Kanye’s “business partners” and “associates” as defendants in the case.