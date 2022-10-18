Cara Delevingne Stuns At Public Events, Looks Happy & Healthy After Family Expresses Concern Over Model's Erratic Behavior

Cara Delevingne dazzled at recent public events, looking healthy and refreshed as she attended the Fremantle Photocall during MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes Monday night following reports of concern over her erratic behavior, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The supermodel wowed in a strapless black mini dress with a cutout bodice, showing off her chic number paired with laced-up pointed toe pumps while smiling for cameras.