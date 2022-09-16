'Go To Rehab!': Cara Delevingne's Friends Make Dramatic Intervention To Save Her Life

Delevingne continues to spark concerns after making headlines due to her bizarre antics while out and about, even being a no-show for the capsule launch of her clothing collaboration with the late Karl Lagerfeld — instead taking to social media.

"Happy belated birthday @karllagerfeld. What an honor that the #CaraLovesKarl collection is now available! I'm so proud of it," she gushed via Instagram. "The NYC takeover looks amazing! Tag me in your pictures from Times Square!"

Plus, she was recently spotted spinning in circles, pacing, and making jarring moves before boarding Jay-Z's private jet, all while looking disheveled and jittery.