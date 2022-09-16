Brittany Snow Was Against Estranged Husband Tyler Stanaland Joining ‘Selling OC’ Cast Long Before Split

Brittany Snow was against her then-husband Tyler Stanaland joining Selling the OC well before their split, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The couple were engaged in 2019 and held a March 2020 ceremony where they exchanged vows and made their marriage official. Now, just two short years later, they’re calling it quits.

In identical Instagram posts made Wednesday, September 14, the pair broke the news to followers that they would be walking away from their marriage.