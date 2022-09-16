Cara Delevingne's Liquor Brand Moves Forward Despite Family's Talks For Intervention With The Troubled Model

She recently skipped out on the Fashion Week launch party for her new collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld, leading to more questions.

Cara did, however, post on social media. "Happy belated birthday @karllagerfeld. What an honor that the #CaraLovesKarl collection is now available! I'm so proud of it," she wrote. "The NYC takeover looks amazing! Tag me in your pictures from Times Square!"

The Only Murders in the Building star's absence comes after she made headlines for being shoeless and acting erratically before boarding a private jet earlier this month.

"Partying is one thing. But you're starting to let down your friends, colleagues and business partners and that's not like you," a pal reportedly told Delevingne while pleading with her to seek help, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.