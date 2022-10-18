Hunter Biden's Real Estate Firm Received More Than $100M From Russian Oligarch With Connections To Vladimir Putin
A real estate firm with direct ties to Hunter Biden received more than $100 million in investments from a billionaire Russian oligarch connected to Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rosemont Realty, Hunter’s real estate firm, reportedly received upwards of $100 million dollars from Elena Baturina between 2012 and 2014.
Baturina is the billionaire widow of Yuri Luzhkov, the former mayor of Moscow who passed away in 2019 following complications during a heart surgery.
Even more shocking is the fact that Baturina is a close ally of Putin and was one of the few Russian oligarchs to evade sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
According to the Post, Hunter and his former business partner, Devon Archer, met with Baturina in April 2014 during a visit to the billionaire's Italian estate.
Later that month, the pair were reportedly in contact with the Russian oligarch regarding two business ventures – a real estate venture in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood and another cocoa venture in Latin America.
Even more shocking is the revelation that one year later, in April 2015, both Baturina and her husband were invited to a dinner in Washington, D.C. which was also attended by Hunter’s father, the now President Joe Biden.
Emails found on Hunter’s infamous abandoned laptop indicated that while Baturina was invited to the dinner, she did not want to attend.
“Yelena doesn’t want to steal [her husband’s] thunder, so she’ll be in town to meet with us but doesn’t want to come to dinner,” Archer wrote to Hunter on March 20. “That was just her thoughts. We could insist.”
Other emails found on Hunter’s laptop, between Archer and Kazakhstani businessman Kenes Rakishev, indicated Hunter’s business partner was using Baterina’s investment to convince Rakishev to also invest in their ventures.
“Inteco, who I know you know, is taking a significant equity piece,” Archer wrote, referencing Inteco Management AG, a Swiss company owned by Baturina. “We’d love to have you on board.”
“I know you mentioned you were less interested in real estate but this is a deal we’re closing next month and it’s just too attractive not to share,” Hunter’s former business partner added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, news of Baturina’s $100 million investment into Rosemont Realty’s business ventures comes just one day after it was confirmed the Russian oligarch invested at least $40 million into another real estate venture.
The $40 million investment came in 2012 when Hunter’s firm was looking to invest $70 million in 2.15 million square feet of office space across seven states – including Texas, Colorado, Alabama, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
Baturina also wired $3.5 million to another company connected to Hunter, Rosemont Seneca Thornton, LLC, in 2014 as part of a “consultancy agreement” – although it was never determined who the $3.5 million was for.
George Mesires, Hunter’s lawyer, has since denied the first son’s involvement in the $3.5 million transfer from Baturina to Rosemont Seneca Thornton, LLC.
“Hunter Biden had no interest in and was not a co-founder of Rosemont Seneca Thornton, so the claim that he was paid $3.5 million is false,” Mesires told CNN in 2020 after the transfer was scrutinized by Senate Republicans.