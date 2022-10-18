Hunter Biden's Real Estate Firm Received More Than $100M From Russian Oligarch With Connections To Vladimir Putin

Baturina is the billionaire widow of Yuri Luzhkov, the former mayor of Moscow who passed away in 2019 following complications during a heart surgery.

Even more shocking is the fact that Baturina is a close ally of Putin and was one of the few Russian oligarchs to evade sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

According to the Post, Hunter and his former business partner, Devon Archer, met with Baturina in April 2014 during a visit to the billionaire's Italian estate.