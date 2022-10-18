Kanye West FINALLY Makes Move To Wrap Up Kim Kardashian Divorce As Mogul Is 'Blowing Through Money'
Kanye West’s new divorce lawyers are already working on wrapping up the musician’s never-ending split from Kim Kardashian, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kanye has FINALLY started the process of finalizing his divorce from Kardashian.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye recently hired two new big-time lawyers to help represent him in his divorce.
The new attorneys include Robert Stephan Cohen — who helped Melinda Gates in her divorce from Bill Gates and represented Rupert Murdoch.
Kanye also hired California lawyer Nicholas A. Salick to work on the case.
Now, Kanye’s lawyer has informed the court that the disgraced music mogul has turned over a copy of income and expense reports along with a list of his assets and debts. Kim handed over her finances in December 2021.
The move is required by the court and usually means the case is starting to progress. Kim is likely ecstatic by the move as RadarOnline.com previously reported the reality mogul has been dying to get the case settled.
Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. The duo agreed that she would keep the $60 million home in Hidden Hills.
The negotiations were initially described as “cordial” with Kim even agreeing to pay a lump sum to Kanye for the home to make things fair.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kim has accused Kanye of dragging his feet ever since and refusing to agree on a property settlement or work out child and spousal support.
In December 2021, Kim pleaded with the court to sign off on her becoming legally single. She wrote in a declaration, “I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021." She added, "I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request."
Months later, the judge signed off on Kim’s request, but the divorce remains active due to the couple failing to reach an agreement.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Kim and Kanye are no longer speaking after he attacked his ex and her family on social media. The reality mogul has kept a distance as the backlash against Ye for his “White Lives Matter” continues to grow.
Sources close to Kanye tell TMZ the musician is spending his cash quickly — spending a substantial amount of money on his Paris Fashion show and his alleged purchase of the conservative social media app, Parler.
Many of his former friends point to Candace Owens as the person influencing Ye behind the scenes.