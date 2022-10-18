Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Kanye West
Exclusive

Kanye West FINALLY Makes Move To Wrap Up Kim Kardashian Divorce As Mogul Is 'Blowing Through Money'

kanye kim
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 18 2022, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kanye Wests new divorce lawyers are already working on wrapping up the musician’s never-ending split from Kim Kardashian, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kanye has FINALLY started the process of finalizing his divorce from Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye recently hired two new big-time lawyers to help represent him in his divorce.

The new attorneys include Robert Stephan Cohen — who helped Melinda Gates in her divorce from Bill Gates and represented Rupert Murdoch.

anye kim pp
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Kanye also hired California lawyer Nicholas A. Salick to work on the case.

Now, Kanye’s lawyer has informed the court that the disgraced music mogul has turned over a copy of income and expense reports along with a list of his assets and debts. Kim handed over her finances in December 2021.

kanye
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

The move is required by the court and usually means the case is starting to progress. Kim is likely ecstatic by the move as RadarOnline.com previously reported the reality mogul has been dying to get the case settled.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. The duo agreed that she would keep the $60 million home in Hidden Hills.

The negotiations were initially described as “cordial” with Kim even agreeing to pay a lump sum to Kanye for the home to make things fair.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kim has accused Kanye of dragging his feet ever since and refusing to agree on a property settlement or work out child and spousal support.

Article continues below advertisement

In December 2021, Kim pleaded with the court to sign off on her becoming legally single. She wrote in a declaration, “I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021." She added, "I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request."

Months later, the judge signed off on Kim’s request, but the divorce remains active due to the couple failing to reach an agreement.

kanye kim
Source: mega

Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Kim and Kanye are no longer speaking after he attacked his ex and her family on social media. The reality mogul has kept a distance as the backlash against Ye for his “White Lives Matter” continues to grow.

Sources close to Kanye tell TMZ the musician is spending his cash quickly — spending a substantial amount of money on his Paris Fashion show and his alleged purchase of the conservative social media app, Parler.

Many of his former friends point to Candace Owens as the person influencing Ye behind the scenes.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.