J Lo, Who? Alex Rodriguez 'Happily' Dating Fitness Instructor Jac Cordeiro As Ex Secretly Faces Marriage Woes With Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez isn't thinking about his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez. The former MLB superstar is "happy" dating on the heels of rumors that J Lo's marriage to Ben Affleck is secretly crumbling, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A-Rod made headlines when he was spotted holding hands with a mystery blonde on the famed Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Monday. The woman has been revealed as Canadian fitness instructor Jac Cordeiro, whose abs could give J Lo a run for her money.
"Friends say he’s very happy and enjoying [their] time together. He’s enjoying spending time with her. She’s great!" an insider spilled to Page Six after the hand-holding photos went viral.
Cordeiro is a former nurse-turned-fitness guru, who started a fitness program called JacFit. Like A-Rod, she's also a parent to two children. The retired Yankee shares two daughters — Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14 — with his Cynthia Scurtis.
“He’s great with her and really happy," the pal stated.
It's a fast move for A-Rod, considering his 9-month relationship with Kathryne “Kat” Padgett ended last month. While he's already moved onto someone new, insiders said Padgett has no ill will toward her ex.
“They parted ways, but remain great friends," a source revealed weeks ago.
As A-Rod's love life seems to be thriving, the same can't be said for his former lover.
Insiders claim Affleck is "not happy" in his three-month marriage and didn't realize what he was getting into when he said "I do" to J Lo.
"They're back to the grind of work and parenting," a pal recently said. "Reality has set in." The insider claimed that everything from Affleck's messiness to his smoking habit is driving J Lo mad — and her alleged nagging is causing the actor stress.
"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," the pal explained. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever."
Bennifer is struggling to balance the demands of their busy careers and the stress of blending their two families. Affleck co-parents Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J Lo shares twins Emme and Max with her third husband, Marc Anthony.
While Emme and Seraphina get along great, the source claimed that "keeping everyone happy at the same time has been near impossible."