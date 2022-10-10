Ben Affleck Looks Relieved To Be Home After Miami Trip With J Lo As Rumors Swirl He's 'Not Happy' In Marriage

Ben Affleck appeared beyond relieved to be home after a trip to Miami with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor wasted no time, jumping off his private jet after a weekend away with his significant other on the heels of rumors he's "not happy" in his three-month marriage.

In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Affleck let J Lo out of the plane first, and he quickly followed, seemingly anxious to be back in Los Angeles.