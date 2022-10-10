Ben Affleck Looks Relieved To Be Home After Miami Trip With J Lo As Rumors Swirl He's 'Not Happy' In Marriage
Ben Affleck appeared beyond relieved to be home after a trip to Miami with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor wasted no time, jumping off his private jet after a weekend away with his significant other on the heels of rumors he's "not happy" in his three-month marriage.
In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Affleck let J Lo out of the plane first, and he quickly followed, seemingly anxious to be back in Los Angeles.
As this outlet reported, the newlyweds have allegedly hit a roadblock after saying "I do" in July. Sources say the duo has been fighting nonstop since their wedding, signifying that Bennifer 2.0's honeymoon is over.
The Oscar winner didn't show J Lo any affection when the couple exited the aircraft on Sunday — however, that wasn't the case for his stepdaughter, Emme, 14. Affleck was seen giving the teenager a big hug after the trio landed following their short trip to the Sunshine State.
Putting their differences aside, Affleck and J Lo put on happy faces to celebrate the life of J.R. Ridinger over the weekend. The pair joined Kim Kardashian and Alicia Keys at the Miami socialite's funeral on Saturday.
Despite the rumored trouble in paradise, the couple put on a united front and posed for photos at the soirée.
According to sources, Affleck and J Lo are struggling to balance the demands of their busy careers and the stress of blending their two families. He co-parents Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while she shares twins Emme and Max with her third husband, Marc Anthony.
"They're back to the grind of work and parenting," the pal said. "Reality has set in."
While Emme and Seraphina get along great, the source claimed that "keeping everyone happy at the same time has been near impossible." RadarOnline.com told you first — Affleck's smoking habit has also become an issue.
"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," the pal explained. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever."
She's also reportedly angry over how messy he is at home. "Ben doesn't clean up after himself, which irritates the hell out of Jennifer," a well-placed insider revealed, claiming she even had Affleck's prized motorbike collection cleared out while they were away without telling him.
In July, just one year after they rekindled their romance, Bennifer 2.0 eloped in Las Vegas. One month later, they doubled down with an elaborate wedding in front of friends and family.