Biggest Betrayal? Ben Affleck 'Blindsided' By Jennifer Lopez After She Clears Out His Prized Motorbike Collection Without Warning
Post-honeymoon, things are quickly beginning to sour for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds are at odds and fighting nonstop over everything from Affleck's smoking to his clothing choices — and now, RadarOnline.com has learned J Lo got rid of her new husband's beloved motorbike collection.
The pair bickered over his wardrobe and bad habits. "He's a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," dished a source. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Ben's smoking has also become an issue.
"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," another insider disclosed. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever." J Lo's also angry over how messy he is at home.
"Ben doesn't clean up after himself, which irritates the hell out of Jennifer," the source added, before revealing the biggest betrayal of all.
The insider claimed that J Lo even had Affleck's prized motorbike collection cleared out while they were away without telling him. "She thinks they are unsafe so she completely blindsided Ben," they alleged.
The "perfectionist" also allegedly lashed out at her new husband during an epic fight. "She's been known to yell at him and point her finger," the first insider told this outlet. "It makes people wonder if she mistakes him for the dog!"
J Lo and Affleck are said to be having problems blending their two families. While the singer's daughter Emme and Affleck's middle child Seraphina get along great, the first source said, "keeping everyone happy at the same time has been near impossible."
According to reports, the Argo actor has turned to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for help dealing with the problems in his marriage.
Affleck — whose smoking is allegedly at an all-time high — was spotted puffing on a cigarette on Monday. He looked cheerful and happy outside of his office without J Lo in sight.
The couple — who called off their wedding just days before their 2004 ceremony — tied the knot in July. One month later, Affleck and J Lo said "I do" for the second time in front of family and friends at the actor's Georgia mansion.
Bennifer 2.0 is officially husband and wife, but the honeymoon is definitely over.