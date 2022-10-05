Ex-Prez Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court To INTERVENE In Fight With Justice Dept. Over Classified Docs Seized From Mar-a-Lago
Ex-President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to intervene in his ongoing dispute with the Justice Department over the more than 100 classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking emergency request came on Tuesday, and it marks just the latest example of the former president requesting the Supreme Court intervene on his behalf relating to investigations he has found himself at the center of.
According to the request, which has since been reviewed by RadarOnline.com, Trump is specifically asking SCOTUS to ensure the more than 100 classified documents taken from Mar-a-Lago on August 8 are included in his special master’s review of the materials.
If granted, the decision could reportedly help the embattled former president challenge the Justice Dept.’s search of his Palm Beach, Florida home in court.
Previously, Trump and his legal team have argued the ex-president had a legal right under executive privilege to possess the classified documents taken with him from the White House when he left office in January 2021.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who is currently overseeing litigation concerning the Justice Dept.’s appeal of Trump’s request for a special master, has reportedly received Trump’s newest request and has given the Justice Dept. until 5 PM on Tuesday, October 11 to respond.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, more than 100 classified documents – as well as nearly 50 empty folders marked classified – were taken from Mar-a-Lago on August 8 when the FBI conducted a raid on the Florida property.
Trump has since requested a special master of his own choosing, senior Judge Raymond Dearie, oversee the review of the materials now currently in the Justice Dept.’s possession.
The Justice Dept. has argued Judge Dearie’s access to certain documents could prove a national security risk, and that Judge Dearie’s access to the materials could also allow members of Trump’s legal team to access them – even though certain members of Trump’s legal team could be considered witness in the investigation.
“Any limit on the comprehensive and transparent review of materials seized in the extraordinary raid of a President’s home erodes public confidence in our system of justice,” Trump’s lawyers said in the new filing.
“The Government argued on appeal, without explanation, that showing the purportedly classified documents to Judge Dearie would harm national security,” his attorneys added in response to the Justice Dept.’s argument.
Although Trump’s lawyers have argued their special master has a right to access the disputed documents, other legal analysts have suggested Trump’s emergency request to the Supreme Court on Tuesday is nothing but a delay tactic.
“This is part of the delay strategy,” legal analyst Elie Honig told CNN on Tuesday. “So, either he accepts that loss and those documents don’t go to the special master and they go right over to DOJ, or his only remaining recourse is to try to get the Supreme Court to take it, and that’s the course he’s taking now.”
Honig also told the network it would be a “close call” whether or not SCOTUS grants Trump’s latest request.