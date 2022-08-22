Radar Told You First! Donald Trump's Legal Team Seeks 'Special Master' To Oversee Review Of Evidence From Mar-a-Lago Raid

This development comes after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Trump's legal team was ready to file a temporary restraining order in an attempt to block prosecutors from viewing the materials snatched from his Florida home during the raid on August 8.

The FBI reportedly recovered 11 sets of classified documents from his property during their search of the estate. The materials were apparently found in 20 separate boxes locked away in an unidentified room.

Trump has since sought out a special master — as sources told us ahead of time — while another insider said he has been on the lookout for someone "purely bi-partisan — if that even exists" due to his involvement in at least four criminal investigations.