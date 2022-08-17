Secret 911 Call Log Reveals 17 Major Security Breaches At Mar-a-Lago After Donald Trump Left Office

Florida law enforcement was called to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago 78 times between the time he left the White House and the FBI raided the sprawling property, a secret 911 call log reveals.

The document obtained exclusively by Radar also details for the first time how 17 of those incidents were classified as a “suspicious person” or “trespass(ers)” who managed to infiltrate the grounds that are supposedly heavily fortified to protect the former president.