Wendy Williams Staff Reveal ‘Rambling’ Zoom Call Where Producers Were Forced To Cut Off 'Incoherent' Talk Show Host

He said all communications with Wendy stopped and they were no longer able to reach her. They said she eventually reached out months later asking why her show was canceled.

The execs said they explained they had not heard from her. She asked if she could go on after Sherri Shepherd who took over her time slot. The team told her they needed doctors to say she was okay. Sources said the execs had the same conversations with Wendy multiple times after the original call. They said each call it appears Wendy seemed to think she was having the conversation for the first time.

Wendy has yet to comment on the bombshell report.