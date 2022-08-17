Your tip
Alabama Father Chases Down, Kills Son During Domestic Dispute, Authorities Say

alabama shooting suspect
Source: Jefferson County Jail; UNSPLASH
By:

Aug. 17 2022, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

A father in Alabama is accused of killing his son after the two got into a domestic dispute at the family’s home, Radar has learned.

Police arrested Henry Edward Freeman, 50, in Fairfield on Aug. 15 and charged him with capital murder in the shooting death of his 29-year-old son, Dandrei Stepfon Freeman, the Trussville Tribune reported.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 11 p.m. the previous evening, deputies responded to the report of shots fired in a Birmingham neighborhood.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a domestic violence situation had occurred inside a residence at the location,” Lt. Joni Money said, according to the Tribune. “The suspect in the incident had pursued two victims away from the home and then back to the residence.”

When the suspect and the victims returned, witnesses said the father got out of his vehicle and went up to his son’s car and shot into it multiple times, the Tribune reported.

Dandrei Freeman attempted to flee to safety but was shot. He later died from his injuries at an area hospital, authorities said.

The second victim was uninjured.

Law enforcement officials have not released further information about what led up to the shooting.

Henry Freeman was being held without bond at the Jefferson County jail.

