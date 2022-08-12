Barefoot Wendy Williams Spotted In Apartment Lobby Wearing A Bathrobe As Fans Express Concern Over Her Well-Being
Wendy Williams has been promising fans that she's gearing up for a comeback, but many are concerned over her well-being after her latest bizarre public appearance, Radar has learned.
On Thursday, the former TV host was spotted going barefoot in the lobby of her high-rise building, wearing only a Versace bathrobe.
Williams appeared surprised at one point during the odd sighting, looking wide-eyed with her mouth open in photos obtained by The Sun.
This comes after an insider previously claimed the former daytime diva has been dealing with memory loss and other health issues following the finale of her long-running talk show. The Wendy Williams Show concluded its 13-season run in June.
Earlier this week, the ex-radio jockey said she was doing well but seemed to be confused as she greeted paparazzi outside of her building.
"Where am I flying? This is not where I'm flying," she said outside of a waiting car amid what appeared to be a change of plans.
Prior to that, fans were taken aback because she contracted her manager's claim that she didn't get hitched to an NYPD officer, doubling down on her statement that she did.
"Everyone seems to have a problem with that — I'm married; I'm married, I don't care who knows it, I'm married," she told Love & Hip Hop star and Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee.
When questioned about her manager's denial, she said, "Will [Selby] sees no point in me getting married, but you know what, f--- Will. 14 years I've known him, and I've always said f--- him, in a good way."
Williams made headlines yet again this month when she was filmed sleeping inside the Louis Vuitton store in NYC.
According to recent reports, she is also still entangled in a legal battle with her bank Wells Fargo.
Despite concerns over her welfare, many are rooting for the celeb-gossip guru to take over the podcast world after she teased her return to the spotlight on Wednesday.
Williams shared a promo for her upcoming podcast, The Wendy Experience.
She told fans, "Co-hosts, I'm famous, and I'll be back, trust me."