Barefoot Wendy Williams Spotted In Apartment Lobby Wearing A Bathrobe As Fans Express Concern Over Her Well-Being

Williams appeared surprised at one point during the odd sighting, looking wide-eyed with her mouth open in photos obtained by The Sun.

This comes after an insider previously claimed the former daytime diva has been dealing with memory loss and other health issues following the finale of her long-running talk show. The Wendy Williams Show concluded its 13-season run in June.

Earlier this week, the ex-radio jockey said she was doing well but seemed to be confused as she greeted paparazzi outside of her building.