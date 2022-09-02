FBI Agents Located EMPTY Folders Labeled 'Classified' During Raid On Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Unsealed Docs Show

The newly unsealed documents show a comprehensive inventory list of the materials seized, showing 33 boxes were taken from his property in Palm Beach, Florida, during their effort to recover classified documents they believed were still being illegally and improperly kept in Trump's possession.

Not long before the latest release, photos from inside Mar-a-Lago during the August 8 raid were shared with the public, showing paperwork sprawled across the floor with "Top Secret" markings on them.

Trump raged about the photos afterward, claiming they portrayed him as someone who didn't care the least about tidiness.