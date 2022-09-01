Trump Lawyer Alina Habba 'Exposed' To Sensitive Documents At Mar-a-Lago Days Before DOJ Sought To Recover Classified Material

According to Habba’s May 5 letter to the New York State court, she specifically searched Trump’s private residence and office at Mar-a-Lago where, three months later, the FBI would find the majority of the classified documents Trump took with him to his Palm Beach, Florida home when he left office in January 2021.

Even more surprising is the fact that, along with Habba’s letter responding to AG James’s subpoena, was a signed affidavit from former President Trump himself saying he “authorized Alina Habba to search [his] private residence and personal office located at The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida for any and all documents responsive to the Subpoena.”