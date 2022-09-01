Hillary Clinton All Smiles In Recycled Caftan On Heels Of Archnemesis Donald Trump's FBI Raid
Hillary Clinton made a rare appearance in a not-so-unfamiliar outfit. The former first lady, 74, put her best foot forward, swapping her signature pantsuits for a recycled blue caftan when she stepped out on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, Radar can confirm.
Hillary beamed as she posed for photographers without her husband, former president Bill Clinton, at the premiere of Netflix's film White Noise. Sporting the whimsical powder blue ensemble, the politician breezed down the row of shutterbugs with ease.
Hillary looked classy and cool in the floor-length gown while rubbing shoulders with several Hollywood stars. The former presidential hopeful paired the gorgeous beaded caftan with simple pearl earrings, a pair of white ballet flats, and her wedding ring.
In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Hillary appeared cheerful at the event and far away from Washington, D.C.
Her smile and sunny disposition might have something to do with the probe into her archenemy Donald Trump. Hillary rarely hits the red carpet, and her choice to be thrown back into the spotlight comes on the heels of the FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago property.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the ex-president, 76, is being investigated on suspicion of "removal or destruction of records, obstruction of an investigation, and violating the Espionage Act."
The FBI executed their search warrant on Trump's Florida home on August 8. Agents allegedly removed roughly 20 boxes of paperwork, handwritten notes, and photos. Among the items taken were 11 different sets of classified documents.
Hillary's appearance at the international film festival also comes after RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that despite claiming she's not interested in becoming the first female president, she's secretly telling her political peers that she's "ready" to campaign in 2024.
Trump has also signaled he's gearing up to run in the next election, although he has yet to make the formal announcement.
If they both decide to run for president, they will once again face off for the commander-in-chief position. Hillary won by popular vote but lost the 2016 election when it came down to the electoral vote.
Despite becoming president, Trump's focus was spewing false claims that “millions” of Hillary's voters had cast ballots “illegally" — a wild allegation he later echoed when he lost to Joe Biden.