'She Had Him Fooled:' Workaholic Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before New Marriage To Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck is learning the hard way that Jennifer Lopez is still just as much of a workaholic as she was when they ended their first engagement back in 2004, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she ever was," an insider revealed.
The multitalented star has three film projects in the works — including Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel, the Netflix film Mother, and the upcoming horror flick Atlas — plus the 5-foot-5 beauty has just signed on to be the new face of Intimissimi lingerie.
Even their honeymoon was subjected to the call of duty.
While her new husband returned to Los Angeles with their kids, J Lo went on to Capri, Italy, for a fashion shoot. Though he has said he is "blown away" by her work ethic, Affleck, said the source, was "disappointed" when his new wife opted to stay behind in Europe to work.
"It was a huge wake-up call for him," the insider dished.
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources claim the honeymoon is over for Bennifer 2.0 as the couple struggles to balance the demands of their busy careers and the stress of blending their two families.
Ben co-parents Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J Lo shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with her third husband, Marc Anthony. "They're back to the grind of work and parenting," the pal said. "Reality has set in."
While Emme and Seraphina get along great, the first source says, "keeping everyone happy at the same time has been near impossible." Affleck's smoking habit has also become an issue.
"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," the source explained. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever."
She's also reportedly angry over how messy he is at home. "Ben doesn't clean up after himself, which irritates the hell out of Jennifer," a well-placed insider revealed, claiming she even had Affleck's prized motorbike collection cleared out while they were away without telling him.
Garner is allegedly helping Affleck through the speedbumps with J Lo.
J Lo and Affleck finally said "I do" when they eloped in July during a surprise trip to Las Vegas. The couple tied the knot for the second time in front of family and friends the next month — but the newlywed magic has already worn off.