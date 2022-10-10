'I Fear No One!': 'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Shares Cryptic Message After Video Surfaces Of Alleged Altercation Caught By Bravo Cameras
Kandi Burruss made it crystal clear that she is not one to be played with after drama allegedly exploded while filming the new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Bravo personality took to her Instagram Stories with a cryptic message on Sunday following rumors that she got into a tense exchange during a Great Gatsby-themed birthday party held for Sanya Richards-Ross' husband.
As for what transpired, it remains a mystery although some fan accounts are trying to piece together the clues after leaked clips made their rounds online.
"Don Juan and Todd [were] calming Kandi down. Kandi put her clutch in Todd's hand and [she] and this mystery woman got closer to each other!" a caption read from the @HousewivesOfATL official Instagram read, noting it didn't appear to be newcomer Janell Stephens. "Is that another newbie being tested? A random?! Who got my girl f----- up?!"
Meanwhile, there are also theories that Burruss may have been defending Drew Sidora, which may have led her to intervene.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo for comment.
Burruss has yet to address the rumors, but she did post a quote about her zodiac sign.
"As a Taurus, I ignore a lot of s--- because I hate drama, but let me make one thing clear. I fear no Mother F-----," the quote read, to which she added, "That part."
The drama comes after RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Burruss was returning to season 15 of the hit reality series with a massive payday, signing a contract for more than $2 million, according to well-placed insiders.
In late September, sources said the first all-cast taping was coming up soon, dishing on a shindig that was to be held for Richard-Ross' husband, Aaron, who just turned 40.
Also attending the soiree was none other than Shereé Whitfield and her new boyfriend, Love & Marriage Huntsville star Martell Holt.
Burruss reacted to reports of their budding romance over the summer, revealing that she only wanted the best for Whitfield and did have some of her own concerns.
"I don't want her to be in a situation where it feels like … where she's being used for publicity," the reality star explained during a radio show interview.
Despite the doubt casted on their relationship, Whitfield and Holt were all smiles while posing for photos at the birthday event.
Last night, Burruss appeared to laugh off any drama by sharing an iconic photobomb she did while the guys gathered for a group portrait in their suits.