Sparks ARE Flying! 'RHOA' Star Shereé Whitfield & Martell Holt Look Loved-Up After Fears She's Being Used 'For Publicity'

Whitfield was wearing gym gear from her collection, She by Sheree, in photos obtained by The Jasmine Brand showing her alongside the Love & Marriage Huntsville star.

More than a week ago, she confirmed sparks are flying during an outing in Sandy Springs, Georgia, revealing they met through mutual pals. Whitfield said she had already introduced him to some of her friends and family members.

"We've just been hanging out — I'm enjoying life right now," she said at the time.