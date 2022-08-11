Sparks ARE Flying! 'RHOA' Star Shereé Whitfield & Martell Holt Look Loved-Up After Fears She's Being Used 'For Publicity'
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield and her rumored beau, Martell Holt, looked completely smitten with each other during a rare sighting, Radar has learned.
This week, the reality TV duo was spotted breaking a sweat together with her dog, Gotti. Whitfield and Holt couldn't stop smiling as they got an afternoon fitness session in, stretching and doing reps at the park.
Whitfield was wearing gym gear from her collection, She by Sheree, in photos obtained by The Jasmine Brand showing her alongside the Love & Marriage Huntsville star.
More than a week ago, she confirmed sparks are flying during an outing in Sandy Springs, Georgia, revealing they met through mutual pals. Whitfield said she had already introduced him to some of her friends and family members.
"We've just been hanging out — I'm enjoying life right now," she said at the time.
Their sweaty workout came after RadarOnline.com discovered that Holt had apparently been telling people he's not dating the Bravolebrity. An insider claimed Holt told friends she's not his type while speaking with Quentin Latham aka Funky Dineva.
The source alleged Holt was frustrated that his phone had been "ringing off the hook" ever since Whitfield said they were an item.
Meanwhile, Whitfield's friend Kandi Burruss also expressed some of her concerns that Holt could be using Whitfield for clout.
"I don't want her to be in a situation where it feels like she's being used for publicity," Burruss said during an appearance on Atlanta's V-103 radio station.
Burruss mentioned another mystery reality starlet who dated Holt, claiming the woman once said, "We're gonna have somebody taking our pictures and video so they can post it."
The singer noted that "no blog really posted" the snaps while reflecting on the "weird" ordeal.
"My whole point was now that I see this similar situation, I'm like is he doing this? Is he genuine or is he doing the same thing that he was doing to the other person?" Burruss questioned.
It appears Whitfield and Holt are still seeing each other after the TV personality-turned-designer shut down rumors that she would ever get back with ex Tyrone Gilliams.