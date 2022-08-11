'Only God Can Save Her Now': Anne Heche Suffering From Life-Threatening Smoke Inhalation After Crashing Car While High On Cocaine

The friend asked for prayers, revealing Heche will remain in a coma for "a long time."

"She needs everyone’s prayers. She is in the worst state you can imagine. Whatever you believe in, please pray for her, please," the actress' pal said to Daily Mail on Thursday.

"She will be in a coma for a long time and there are fears she could die because her lungs don't work on their own," the anonymous source added.