Bizarre Behavior: Anne Heche Bought Red Wig Before Being Rushed To Hospital Where She Remains In Coma After Fiery Car Crash
As Anne Heche remains hospitalized in "extremely critical care" and a coma, new details have emerged about what went down moments before she bulldozed her car into a home, setting herself and the property on fire.
The 53-year-old actress went to a Venice Beach hair salon where she bought a red wig less than 30 minutes before police responded to the fiery crash site on Friday, Radar has learned.
Heche was smiling and "coherent” just 27 minutes before the bizarre incident.
The store owner, Richard Glass, shared a photo of the Six Days Seven Nights actress and revealed she bought a $125 red-headed wig around 10:25 AM.
RadarOnline.com confirmed the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call around 11 AM in the neighborhood of Mar Vista, roughly 15 minutes away from the location of the shop.
“I didn’t expect — or suspect — anything at all,” Glass told Page Six of Heche's visit. The police want the actress' blood to see if she was under the influence when she crashed into the garage of an apartment complex and sped off, allegedly going about 90 MPH.
Heche could find herself charged with a misdemeanor DUI hit-and-run if she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident.
LAPD West Traffic Division officers confirmed the star hit a car before crashing into the home and bursting into flames.
It took 59 firefighters about 65 minutes to put out the blaze and extract Heche from the driver's seat. She was rushed to the hospital where she remains in a coma and surgery for her injuries.
“Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma,” her spokesperson told RadarOnline.com on Monday. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”