Mississippi Grand Jury Declines To Indict 88-Year-Old Woman Whose Accusations Led To Murder Of Emmett Till

​​The arrest warrant, dated August 29, 1955, was discovered inside a box in the basement of a Mississippi courthouse, leading Till's relatives to call for action.

A Leflore County grand jury has since determined there was insufficient evidence to indict Donham on charges of kidnapping and manslaughter, District Attorney Dewayne Richardson announced via a news release Tuesday.

"The murder of Emmett Till remains an unforgettable tragedy in this country and the thoughts and prayers of this nation continue to be with the family of Emmett Till," Richardson added.