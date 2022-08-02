Cancer-Stricken Emmett Till Accuser Lives Out Final Days In Hospice Care After Going Unseen For Nearly Two DECADES

88-year-old Donham is legally blind and has been diagnosed with cancer, according to Daily Mail. She was last spotted wearing a cannula looped over her ears and into her nose.

Donham appears to be embracing a quaint and quiet life, residing in a small apartment community in Kentucky with her son, Thomas Bryant, 71, and their pet Shih Tzu.

Decades ago, a then 21-year-old Donham, who is a white woman and was a married mother of two, accused Till of whistling at her and making advances during an encounter at her family store in Money, Mississippi, going against the South's racist societal codes at the time.