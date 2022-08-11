LaGuardia Topped U.S. Airports For Flight Cancellations During First Week Of August
At the halfway point of 2022, more U.S. flights had been canceled than all of 2021, Radar has learned.
That's how bad air travel is right now. And to put a cherry on top of this very rancid Sundae, Forbes Advisor tallied the Top 10 U.S. airports with the worst flight cancellation rates for the first week of August, using data from FlightAware.
In terms of sheer total number of flights canceled, Chicago's O'Hare led the way with 457. That's an average of 65 flights canceled per day.
But in terms of the ratio of cancellations to total number of flights canceled, four other airports came out ahead of O'Hare. Ironically, one of them is another Windy City hub, Chicago Midway International, with a cancellation rate for the week of 7.9 percent.
It is the East Coast where the top three nightmare airports can be found for this period. LaGuardia had a cancellation rate of 11.5 percent, followed by Newark Liberty International at 10.2 percent and Reagan National at 9.1 percent.
Another way to quantify the summer travel hell is offered by Business Insider. Also using data from FlightAware, the site determined that the worst day of the week to travel and fly this summer is Thursday.
In this case, a broader set of data was examined, from May 27 through July 31. On average, more than 3.6 percent of flights were canceled Thursdays. Heading into the weekend, Fridays weren't too far behind, with an average flight cancellation rate of around 3.2 percent.