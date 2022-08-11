OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney's Account Is Deleted As Tearful Mugshot Gets Released After Arrest & Murder Charges

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney's racy account has been deleted amid news that she was charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, Radar has learned.

As we previously reported, the 26-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday, more than four months after the tragic death of Christian "Toby" Obumseli, 27.

She was located at a Hawaii rehab center for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.