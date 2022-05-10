OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney's Friends Claim She Was The Abuser As She Argues Self-Defense In BF's Stabbing Death

Obumseli died after being stabbed in the shoulder by Clenney on April 3 during what appeared to be a dispute in their luxury Miami high-rise apartment. She called 911 that day and was later shown covered in blood in a video captured after cops arrived.

Since then, two conflicting narratives have emerged, with her legal team claiming she is a "victim of domestic violence" while his family and friends have repeatedly denied this.

"She would disappear while we're all at dinner or out, and she would text Christian to go meet her," one friend told Rolling Stone in a new report about their relationship, which started in 2020. "And we'd go looking for them, and we'd see them arguing, and she'd be sitting there screaming at the top of her lungs. She was always pulling him away to fight about something."