OnlyFans Model Courtney Tailor Sued For Eviction Days Before Being Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Boyfriend

25-year-old Courtney Clenney — who is known by her fans on the internet as Courtney Tailor — was facing legal issues in the week before being accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend 27-year-old Christian Obumseli.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the company Aleros Capital Investments is suing Clenney for eviction.

The case was filed on March 21 in Miami Court.