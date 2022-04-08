OnlyFans Model Seen Drenched In Blood While Being Questioned By Cops After Fatal Stabbing Of BF

In the wake of Obumseli's tragic death, family members have launched a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs, addressing how he was tragically murdered "a week before his 28th birthday."

"It is unconscionable to make sense of our new reality. That someone's selfish act ripped Christian away from this world," the description reads. "It is not enough to say we are shocked and hurting. We are utterly devastated. His murder leaves many unanswered questions and creates a void that can never be fixed or filled. Not even with time."

Obumseli will be missed by many as "he was just really high-energy, bright, intelligent, would bring a smile to anyone," the pair's friend Josh Ramsey told WTVJ. "These are our two friends we've gone on vacation with, we go to dinners with, we go out on the town with them, and it seems like it's straight out of a crime documentary. We would have never guessed it would have escalated to this point. I think I speak for our whole friend group, we are just shocked."