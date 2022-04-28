Authorities Reopen Investigation Into OnlyFans Star Courtney Clenney's Fatal Stabbing Of Boyfriend

OnlyFans star Courtney Clenney, who was cleared earlier this month after stabbing her boyfriend to death in Florida, is under investigation once again after the lawyer of the victim’s family argued the authorities “prematurely” concluded that she murdered her boyfriend in self-defense.

Larry Handfield, the lawyer representing victim Christian Obumseli’s family, announced on Wednesday that the Miami police officially reopened the fatal stabbing case following a renewed push by both himself and Obumseli’s family after they argued investigators rushed to judgement when clearing the 25-year-old OnlyFans star of any wrongdoing.