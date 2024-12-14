'Free Luigi!' Inmates Howling Sick Chants From Cells In Support of 'CEO Executioner' — As They Moan About His Prison Conditions

Mangione is currently being held in the State Correctional Institution in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania while fighting extradition to New York, and reporters from around the country have flocked to the prison for the story.

But Alex Caprariello of NewsNation got a story he never expected, when Mangione's fellow inmates interrupted his live report with vocal chants of "Free Luigi" from their cells.

Others were heard yelling critical comments of the facility, including one who was heard yelling: "Luigi’s conditions suck."

Caprariello leaned into the unusual interview, and had prisoners flicker their lights on and off to answer his questions.