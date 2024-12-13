Your tip
'Botched' Surgery Expert Issues Bleak Warning to Tormented 'Housewives' Star Brandi Glanville Over Her Disfigured 'Parasite' Face

Photo of Brandi Glanville
Source: MEGA/@BRANDIGLANVILLE/X

The reality star has confessed to spending thousands looking for answers.

Dec. 13 2024, Published 6:59 p.m. ET

Botched surgery expert has issued a warning to Real Housewives icon Brandi Glanville after she shared the shocking selfie of her "parasite face".

RadarOnline.com can reveal Dr. Terry Dubrow suggested the Bravo star's condition could be a "ticking time bomb" — and he suggested she should seek urgent help from doctors.

housewives brandi glanville parasite face appearance x
Source: @BRANDIGLANVILLE/X

The Bravo reality star claimed a parasite has been 'jumping around' her face.

Earlier this week, RadarOnline.com reported Glanville confessed to spending over $70,000 in her search for the cause of her facial disfigurement.

After the two-year-long health dilemma, the reality star admitted to feeling "stressed" by the financial burden and shared a photo of her distorted face.

In the photo, she appeared to have puffy cheeks and thick lips, along with added wrinkles and droopy eyes.

Glanville, 52, said in a new interview: "With not working as well for the past two years, I’m stressed.

"I don’t socialize. I don’t go out, and I’m just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what’s wrong with me."

housewives brandi glanville parasite face appearance cameo x
Source: CAMEO/@BRANDIGLANVILLE/X

Glanville has partly put the blame on the stress she endured from Bravo.

In a new interview, Dubrow shared his thoughts on what could be causing Glanville's condition.

He explained that her distorted face could be a result of an infection.

Dubrow also admitted to being "concerned" over the condition, and it could have been caused by an "infectious process" or a "foreign-body reaction to something she's had injected."

The expert continued to explain: "Something that got into her bloodstream and seeded some foreign body."

real housewives brandi glanville face issues
Source: MEGA

The expert admitted her condition could be 'very difficult to treat.'

He explained that her condition could be "very difficult to treat" as she could have been infected with either mycobacteria or fungi.

Dubrow even agreed with the Bravo star and claimed that she might need to undergo surgery.

The former Bravolebrity revealed that she has sought help from an immunologist, an infectious disease specialist, a rheumatologist, and an ENT (ear, nose, and throat doctor) for consultations to help resolve her issue.

She explained: "They sent me to have my face checked — maybe old filler. So, that was all dissolved, even though I was like, 'You're dissolving my actual skin now because I haven’t had filler in a long time.' I've had IV antibiotics at my house every day for six weeks."

Glanville explained that she's "been on meds this whole year" and has even spent $10,000 on lab work alone, undergoing "every test under the sun".

She said the search for answers has been "frustrating for all of us."

housewives brandi glanville parasite face appearance
Source: @BRANDIGLANVILLE/X

Glanville is still searching for answers.

In the selfie, which she posted on X, she wrote: "What happened? I wish I knew. I've been in & out of the hospital (the past) year and a half, spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out.

"Some (doctors) say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it's stress-induced edema. I personally say it's Bravo."

Glanville was a full-time cast member on RHOBH from Seasons 3 through 5.

She was fired in 2015 after making comments about Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa.

She also appeared on Seasons 2 and 5 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girl's Trip — but in 2023, she was accused of giving co-star Caroline Manzo "unwanted kisses" and "inappropriately touched her".

In January 2024, Glanville filed a lawsuit against Bravo.

