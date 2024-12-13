'Botched' Surgery Expert Issues Bleak Warning to Tormented 'Housewives' Star Brandi Glanville Over Her Disfigured 'Parasite' Face

The former Bravolebrity revealed that she has sought help from an immunologist, an infectious disease specialist, a rheumatologist, and an ENT (ear, nose, and throat doctor) for consultations to help resolve her issue.

She explained: "They sent me to have my face checked — maybe old filler. So, that was all dissolved, even though I was like, 'You're dissolving my actual skin now because I haven’t had filler in a long time.' I've had IV antibiotics at my house every day for six weeks."

Glanville explained that she's "been on meds this whole year" and has even spent $10,000 on lab work alone, undergoing "every test under the sun".

She said the search for answers has been "frustrating for all of us."