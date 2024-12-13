EXCLUSIVE: 'Vanderpump Rules' Star James Kennedy's Show Is Axed In Latest Brutal Blow — As He Hits Back After Arrest on Suspicion of Domestic Violence
James Kennedy's brutal week continues as his upcoming DJ show has been canceled.
This comes after the Vanderpump Rules star was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after police were called following reports of an argument between him and a woman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 32-year-old was scheduled to have a DJ set at the Komodo Lounge in Dallas, Texas, even taking to Instagram to promote it.
He captioned a post: "I can’t wait to be back at my favorite spot in DALLAS!" However, Kennedy will have to change his plans as they show will not be happening.
A representative for the venue told RadarOnline.com: "After careful consideration and in light of the situation, we made the decision this morning to cancel the January 17th James Kennedy show.
"We're actively working to remove all related assets and marketing from the website."
On Tuesday night, Kennedy was allegedly arguing with a female - believed to be his girlfriend Ally Lewber - and grabbed her at one point. However, responding officers reportedly did not see any visible injuries on Lewber.
Kennedy and Lewber, seemingly attended a holiday party at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton's home the night of the arrest.
Authorities reportedly determined the incident was a domestic dispute, resulting in the reality star's arrest for misdemeanor domestic violence. Kennedy was released after posting $20k bail, a source revealed.
Following the incident, the Bravo personality's lawyers, Scott Leemon and Leonard Levine, defended their client in a press release: "We are in the process of conducting out own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James.
"We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that after careful review, the city attorney's office will decide not to file formal charges."
It is also believed Lewber is still sticking by her man despite the arrest.
The couple were said to have an argument on Tuesday evening, after they returned home from Hilton's holiday party. A neighbor heard the chaos, "overreacted" and called 911, according to TMZ.
Insiders added Lewber seemed to be in good spirits when spotted near Windsor’s New Year’s Eve celebration at Short Stories Hotel in Los Angeles.
Kennedy, a recurring member of the popular reality series since 2015, and Lewber have been together since January 2022, starting their relationship just weeks after he split from his former fiancée, Rachel (Raquel) Leviss.
EXCLUSIVE: How the FBI Were Called in to Probe Jay-Z's Lovechild Drama — As Rapper's Rape Scandal Continues to Lay Waste to His Reputation
Despite having been sober for two years, Kennedy confirmed he started drinking again after his split from Leviss – saying on a February 2023 episode of Vanderpump Rules: "I learned a lot from not drinking those two years."
Kennedy received backlash after an uncovered video from 2022 showed him losing his cool during what appeared to be an incident that went down last season.
The video, shot July 2022 at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, showed Kennedy getting aggressive on the night his costars went to watch one of his DJ performances.
Kennedy is said to have been booted from the venue due to an incident that escalated quickly, with the clip showing the star raising his voice to a man wearing a black shirt, pants, and a silver chain.
Lewber was also seen in the clip, and at one point during their evening out, the two appeared to begin arguing. She could be heard telling Kennedy: "I didn't say anything though."
In February, Lewber shut down claims Kennedy had been abusive toward her while speaking to co-star Scheana Shay.