'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy 'Arrested for Domestic Violence' Months After Aggressive Outburst Caught on Camera
Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy has been "arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence".
The 32-year-old was reportedly taken into custody after Burbank, California police were called to a home in the area Tuesday night following reports of an argument between him and a woman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kennedy, a recurring member of the Bravo reality series since 2015, was allegedly arguing with the female and grabbed her at one point – though officers reportedly did not see any visible injuries on her.
Kennedy and his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, seemingly attended a holiday party at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton's home the night of the arrest.
Authorities reportedly determined the incident was a domestic dispute, resulting in the DJ's arrest for misdemeanor domestic violence.
Sources revealed Kennedy was released after posting $20K bail.
Kennedy and Lewber have been together since January 2022, starting their relationship just weeks after the VPR star split from his former fiancée, Rachel (Raquel) Leviss.
Despite having been sober for two years, Kennedy confirmed he started drinking again after his split from Leviss – saying on a February 2023 episode of Vanderpump Rules: "I learned a lot from not drinking those two years."
However, questions have been on the rise after a newly uncovered video obtained by RadarOnline.com showed Kennedy losing his cool during what appeared to be an incident that went down last season.
The footage, captured in July 2022 at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, showed the Bravo star getting aggressive on the night that his costars went to watch one of his DJ performances.
It's being said he got kicked out of the venue due to an incident that escalated quickly, with the clip showing Kennedy raising his voice to a man wearing a black shirt, pants, and a silver chain.
Lewber was also seen in the clip, and at one point during their evening out, the two appeared to begin arguing. She could be heard telling Kennedy: "I didn't say anything though."
In another snippet from inside the venue, Kennedy and an unidentified man were seen in an intense exchange while Lewber stood alongside him.
Back in February, Lewber shut down claims her boyfriend had been abusive toward her while speaking to VPR co-star Scheana Shay.
Shay mentioned accusations made by Bravo personality Teddi Mellencamp, who claimed she witnessed a heated argument between the couple while she was in the car with them.
Lewber insisted there was never a physical altercation, admitting they did "get into an argument" in the car but "were having fun".
Earlier this week, Lewber said she and Kennedy's relationship was at an ultimate peak.
She told The Post: "We’ve been the best that we’ve ever been. And I think it probably has to do with the fact that we haven’t been filming in a while."
Vanderpump Rules, which typically films for three months over the summer, took this year off after the explosive Season 11 wrapped up in May.
On November 26, Bravo made the shock announcement that the upcoming season will showcase Lisa Vanderpump alongside a completely new group of "close-knit SUR-vers" who share the same complex relationships as their iconic predecessors.
Lewber and Kennedy, along with the other longtime cast members, will no longer be a part of the series.
On finally having some time off, Lewber added: "I’m excited to just kind of let our relationship almost breathe and not have the pressure [of filming].
"I think it’ll be nice to just feel like we have some privacy and, like, [we] can actually focus on us."