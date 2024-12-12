Your tip
‘S**TRAG!: Leftie Time Bosses Trolled for 'Cynically' Making Trump 'Person of the Year' — Despite 'Devil Horns' Cover 'Dig'

Split photo of Donald Trump, Time's 'Person of the Year' cover
Source: MEGA;TIME MAGAZINE

Trump has been all about receiving the honor for years.

Dec. 12 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Time magazine naming Donald Trump "Person of the Year" has been met with backlash by critics following years of the publication mocking the controversial politician.

The 78-year-old headed to Wall Street to ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning in order to celebrate the moment - an honor he has been obsessed with for years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

time trolled for cynically making trump person of the year
Source: MEGA

The New York Stock Exchange welcomed president-elect Trump on Thursday morning.

The magazine noted the president-elect's "political rebirth" after his last term "ended in disgrace" and he was "shunned by most party officials".

Time Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs explained: "On the cusp of his second presidency, all of us - from his most fanatical supporters to his most fervent critics - are living in the Age of Trump.

"[He] has remade American politics in the process. He won by enlarging his base, seizing the frustration over rising prices and benefiting from a global turn against incumbents."

time trolled trump person of year devil horns cover timemagazine
Source: TIME MAGAZINE

Trump was named Time's 'Person of the Year' for the second time.

Trump surprisingly didn't say much while at Wall Street, but ensured that his policies and administration would usher in “an economy the likes of which nobody’s ever seen before".

He continued: "We’re going to give tremendous incentive like no other country has,” and added taxes will be cut "substantially".

In Time's cover, Trump, wearing a determined expression, sits as his left hand rests on top of his right hand. The former reality star is positioned so that the magazine's logo seems to nearly create a sort of horns effect behind Trump, leading critics to call out the decision.

donald trump requests investigation pollster loss prediction eleciton win
Source: MEGA

The 78-year-old told the stock exchange crowd taxes will be cut 'substantially'.

One person on X raged: "Once again, Time positioned Trump so the 'M' looks like devil horns coming out of his head," and another said, "I think Trump is definitely the 'Person of the Year', but I stopped looking at Time long ago. Isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on."

A user mocked: "As for Time cynically choosing Trump as 'Person of the Year'…" while another suggested, "It's always amazing to me that people react this way to Time picking a controversial person. It's not a morality contest, it's a matter of picking the person who had the largest impact at home and abroad. It's not as though they like Trump now."

"What a s**trag!" a user raged.

This is the second time Trump has been given the title of the "Person of the Year", with the first being back in 2016 after his first presidential election victory.

In that particular cover, Trump looked over this shoulder while the "M" in the Time logo once again made it seem horns were coming out of his head. The following year, he claimed the magazine called to say he would "probably" be "Person of the Year" but he "took a pass". However, Time disputed his claim as "incorrect".

In 2017, The Washington Post reported a framed copy of Time magazine featuring Trump from 2009 which was hung up in at least five of his clubs was fake.

Trump joins joins thirteen other presidents who have been named "Person of the Year", including President Joe Biden in 2020.

time trolled trump person of year devil horns cover time
Source: TIME MAGAZINE

Trump received the honor of 'Person of the Year' in 2016 as well.

Trump is just a few weeks away from inauguration day where he will officially become the 47th president. He has been filling up his cabinet with baffling choices including naming his son Donald Trump Jr.'s lover Kimberly Guilfoyle as the ambassador to Greece.

He also named Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, despite his controversial past, and Robert Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

