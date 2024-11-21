Graphic Details of Pete Hegseth Case: 'He Blocked Woman from Leaving Room and Sexually Assaulted Her After She Said No'
The graphic details of Pete Hegseth's sexual assault allegation have been released just days after President Donald Trump tapped the former Fox News host for defense secretary.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Hegseth was allegedly accused and investigated for sexual assault following a 2017 incident.
According to the police report reviewed by The Independent, the woman told police that Hegseth allegedly "physically blocked the door to stop her from leaving his hotel room and took her phone away before sexually assaulting her."
The victim was not identified and only referred to as Jane Doe in the 22-page police report.
According to the report, the alleged incident took place after a Republican women’s conference at the Hyatt Hotel in Monterey, California, on October 8, 2017.
A nurse called investigators after a patient requested a sexual assault exam days after the alleged incident.
The victim allegedly told the nurse she couldn't remember much about the incident — before she told police that something may have allegedly been slipped into her drink during the event.
Prior to the alleged incident, the victim claimed she “observed Hegseth acting inappropriately” and allegedly "stroking several women's thighs" at the conference.
She also told police that Hegseth was "giving off a 'creeper' vibe."
The victim claimed "things got fuzzy" after having a drink at the hotel bar with Hegseth and others.
She also claimed to have an argument with Hegseth near the hotel pool, which he told police he had "no recollection" of.
Doe then claimed she was in an unknown room with Hegseth before he allegedly "took her phone from her hands."
According to the police report, the victim claimed she "got up and tried to leave the room, but Hegseth blocked the door with his body. Doe remembered saying ‘no’ a lot.”
The victim then claimed she was "on the bed or couch and “Hegseth was over her" before he e--------- on her stomach and asked 'are you ok?'"
According to the police report, the victim's last memory was getting into bed with her husband in her room.
No criminal charges were filed against Hegseth.
According to a Vanity Fair report on November 14, the Trump transition team allegedly discussed the allegations with Hegseth after the case resurfaced — which he claimed was related to a consensual sexual encounter.
Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, fired back about the allegations surrounding Hegseth.
Cheung stated: “President Trump is nominating high-caliber and extremely qualified candidates to serve in his Administration. Mr. Hegseth has vigorously denied any and all accusations, and no charges were filed. We look forward to his confirmation as United States Secretary of Defense so he can get started on Day One to Make America Safe and Great Again."
Hegseth's attorney, Timothy Parlatore, said in a statement to CBS News: "This allegation was already investigated by the Monterey police department and they found no evidence for it."
