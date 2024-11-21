Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Graphic Details of Pete Hegseth Case: 'He Blocked Woman from Leaving Room and Sexually Assaulted Her After She Said No'

Photo of Pete Hegseth.
Source: Instagram/@PeteHegseth

The graphic details of Pete Hegseth's sexual assault allegation have been released.

By:

Nov. 21 2024, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The graphic details of Pete Hegseth's sexual assault allegation have been released just days after President Donald Trump tapped the former Fox News host for defense secretary.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Hegseth was allegedly accused and investigated for sexual assault following a 2017 incident.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The victim of the alleged sexual assault incident has not been revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the police report reviewed by The Independent, the woman told police that Hegseth allegedly "physically blocked the door to stop her from leaving his hotel room and took her phone away before sexually assaulting her."

The victim was not identified and only referred to as Jane Doe in the 22-page police report.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the report, the alleged incident took place after a Republican women’s conference at the Hyatt Hotel in Monterey, California, on October 8, 2017.

A nurse called investigators after a patient requested a sexual assault exam days after the alleged incident.

Article continues below advertisement
pete hegseth investigated sexual assault allegations
Source: Instagram/@PeteHegseth

The victim allegedly told the nurse she couldn't remember much about the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

The victim allegedly told the nurse she couldn't remember much about the incident — before she told police that something may have allegedly been slipped into her drink during the event.

Prior to the alleged incident, the victim claimed she “observed Hegseth acting inappropriately” and allegedly "stroking several women's thighs" at the conference.

Article continues below advertisement

She also told police that Hegseth was "giving off a 'creeper' vibe."

The victim claimed "things got fuzzy" after having a drink at the hotel bar with Hegseth and others.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump pete hegseth pentagon furious over fox news host defense secretary pick
Source: MEGA

The alleged incident investigated by police occurred back in 2017.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

She also claimed to have an argument with Hegseth near the hotel pool, which he told police he had "no recollection" of.

Doe then claimed she was in an unknown room with Hegseth before he allegedly "took her phone from her hands."

According to the police report, the victim claimed she "got up and tried to leave the room, but Hegseth blocked the door with his body. Doe remembered saying ‘no’ a lot.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump defense secretary pete hegseth tattoos decoded pentagon slams nomination pp
Source: @petehegseth/instagram;MEGA

Trump transition team allegedly discussed the allegations with Hegseth.

Article continues below advertisement

The victim then claimed she was "on the bed or couch and “Hegseth was over her" before he e--------- on her stomach and asked 'are you ok?'"

According to the police report, the victim's last memory was getting into bed with her husband in her room.

No criminal charges were filed against Hegseth.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a Vanity Fair report on November 14, the Trump transition team allegedly discussed the allegations with Hegseth after the case resurfaced — which he claimed was related to a consensual sexual encounter.

Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, fired back about the allegations surrounding Hegseth.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump fascist style deportation scheme blueprint border mexico
Source: MEGA

Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, fired back about the allegations surrounding Hegseth.

Article continues below advertisement

Cheung stated: “President Trump is nominating high-caliber and extremely qualified candidates to serve in his Administration. Mr. Hegseth has vigorously denied any and all accusations, and no charges were filed. We look forward to his confirmation as United States Secretary of Defense so he can get started on Day One to Make America Safe and Great Again."

Hegseth's attorney, Timothy Parlatore, said in a statement to CBS News: "This allegation was already investigated by the Monterey police department and they found no evidence for it."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.