Trump's Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's Tattoos Decoded as Pentagon Slams Don's Selection of Fox News Host for Key Position

Backlash from Donald Trump's controversial pick for Secretary of Defense has prompted a deep-dive into nominee Pete Hegseth's background, including his numerous tattoos.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the meaning behind Hegseth's tattoos – which led to him being deemed an "extremist" – as top Pentagon officials slammed the president-elect for nominating the Fox News anchor to oversee the Department of Defense.

Hegseth, 44, is an Army National Guard veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq – earning him double Bronze Star honors – who has been a host of Fox & Friends since 2017.