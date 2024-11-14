Trump's Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's Tattoos Decoded as Pentagon Slams Don's Selection of Fox News Host for Key Position
Backlash from Donald Trump's controversial pick for Secretary of Defense has prompted a deep-dive into nominee Pete Hegseth's background, including his numerous tattoos.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the meaning behind Hegseth's tattoos – which led to him being deemed an "extremist" – as top Pentagon officials slammed the president-elect for nominating the Fox News anchor to oversee the Department of Defense.
Hegseth, 44, is an Army National Guard veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq – earning him double Bronze Star honors – who has been a host of Fox & Friends since 2017.
While the 44-year-old has over a dozen tattoos across his chest and right arm, he only recently began inking his body after his father discouraged him from getting tattoos at an early age.
Since then, his choice of body art has sparked controversy, particularly during his military career.
In 2021, while serving in the Minnesota National Guard, Hegseth's unit was sent to Washington D.C. to protect Joe Biden at his inauguration; however, Hegseth was ordered to stand down allegedly over his Jerusalem cross tattoo.
The tattoo was one of Hegseth's largest, covering the right side of his chest. It featured a large black cross and four additional smaller crosses in each quadrant.
On being ordered to stand down in 2021, Hegseth said: "I was deemed an extremist because of a tattoo by my National Guard unit in Washington D.C. and my orders were revoked to guard the Biden inauguration.
While the Jerusalem cross is a symbol dating back to the 13th century and the Kingdom of Jerusalem during the Crusades, it has since been viewed as controversial in modern times due to its links to Christian nationalism.
Although Hegseth's tattoos were said to represent his faith, military service and patriotism, several have eyebrow-raising connections.
On his right bicep, the Fox News host has the words "Deus Vult" tattooed below an American flag and firearm. The phrase, meaning "God will it", originated as a Christian battle cry in the First Crusades but has since been adopted by far-right groups.
Hegseth also has the snake from Benjamin Franklin's famous "Join or Die" political cartoon, which featured a dismembered snake to represent the American colonies as a call for unity in the fight against Native Americans and French.
Elsewhere on his body Hegseth has "We the People" and 1775 tattooed, as well as a cross with a sword through it representing the bible verse Matthew 10:34.
The verse reads: "Do not suppose that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I did not come to bring peace, but a sword."
Hegseth said it was his first tattoo, which he got on a whim while on vacation with his family.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Pentagon officials reacted with shock and outrage after Trump announced his nomination.
Eric Edelman, who served as the Pentagon's top policy official during the Bush administration, said: "[Trump] puts the highest value on loyalty.
"It appears that one of the main criteria that’s being used is, how well do people defend Donald Trump on television?"
One defense industry lobbyist was more blunt in his criticism of Hegseth, saying: "Who the f--- is this guy?"
The unnamed lobbyist said they initially hoped Trump would nominate "someone who actually has an extensive background in defense," adding, "that would be a good start," according to Politico.
