Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Set to Wed in 'Extravagant' Aspen Ceremony During the Holidays Surrounded by A-List Pals — Couple 'Sparing No Expense'
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sanchez, are getting ready to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony in Aspen during the holiday season.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the famous couple, known for their high-profile relationship, are said to be planning an "extravagant" celebration with several A-list friends set to attend.
According to an insider close to the Amazon owner, Bezos, 60, and Sanchez, 54, have been meticulously organizing their star-studded wedding.
The source said: "They're getting ready for a winter wonderland wedding in Aspen this Christmas.
"They're planning an extravagant ceremony and are sparing no expense in creating a white Christmas affair."
The upcoming wedding is anticipated to be a star-studded gathering, with notable personalities from Hollywood and the business world on the guest list.
Bezos and Sanchez are no strangers to mingling with the elite, as seen during the businessman's 60th birthday bash earlier this year, which was filled with star power, just like their upcoming wedding promises to be.
- 'Wedding Planning Is Causing Drama': Matt Lauer's Relationship With Shamin Abas In Turmoil As They Plan To Marry While He Juggles Explosive Tell-All
- High-Stakes Splits: Hollywood's 10 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces Revealed
- Jeff Bezos' Beleaguered Washington Post Accused of Pro-Hamas Bias, Foreign Desk 'Caught Colluding' with Al Jazeera Veterans
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Bezos, an American tech billionaire, gained fame through founding the e-commerce giant Amazon, evolving into a centi-billionaire and obtaining the title of the "richest man in history" in 2018 with a net worth of $150billion.
Graduating in electrical engineering and computer science from Princeton University, Bezos embarked on a Wall Street career before venturing into Amazon, now a global tech powerhouse spanning various sectors.
After his high-profile divorce from Mackenzie Scott in 2019, Bezos found love with Sanchez, a media personality, news anchor, and entertainment reporter.
Sanchez, a mother of three, has two children from her previous marriage.
Bezos, now the executive chairman at Amazon after stepping down as CEO, is set to embark on a new chapter in his life with his soon-to-be wife.
The love story between Bezos and Sanchez blossomed while Sanchez was in the midst of finalizing her divorce from her first husband, Patrick Whitesell, after 13 years of marriage.
They publicly announced their relationship in 2019 and recently got engaged during a vacation in the South of France, where Bezos popped the question aboard his luxurious super-yacht.
Bezos proposed to Sanchez with a stunning pink diamond ring valued at $2.5million.
Scott, now a philanthropist, has generously donated a significant portion of her wealth to charitable causes.
Despite the life of luxury, the pair is all about keeping things low-key, according to Sanchez.
Earlier this year, she stated to People: "My favorite time is when the house is calm and quiet and Jeff and I are deciding what show we're going to binge that night."
Bezos and Sanchez, in an act to perhaps relate to other couples, also struggle to choose something to watch on a nightly basis.
Sanchez stated: "It takes a little bit of time to decide. You can imagine our tastes are a little different. But I love our TV time, we just have the best time."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.