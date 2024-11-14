Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Set to Wed in 'Extravagant' Aspen Ceremony During the Holidays Surrounded by A-List Pals — Couple 'Sparing No Expense'

Bezos, an American tech billionaire, gained fame through founding the e-commerce giant Amazon, evolving into a centi-billionaire and obtaining the title of the "richest man in history" in 2018 with a net worth of $150billion.

Graduating in electrical engineering and computer science from Princeton University, Bezos embarked on a Wall Street career before venturing into Amazon, now a global tech powerhouse spanning various sectors.

After his high-profile divorce from Mackenzie Scott in 2019, Bezos found love with Sanchez, a media personality, news anchor, and entertainment reporter.

Sanchez, a mother of three, has two children from her previous marriage.

Bezos, now the executive chairman at Amazon after stepping down as CEO, is set to embark on a new chapter in his life with his soon-to-be wife.