Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Files For Divorce From Second Husband — Just One Year After Marriage

Sep. 28 2022, Published 7:05 p.m. ET

It's over, again! Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband, just one year after the duo quietly said, "I do." RadarOnline.com can report that MacKenzie officially pulled the plug on her one-year marriage to Dan Jewett, a science teacher, by filing in Washington state on Monday.

MacKenzie has already scrubbed husband #2 from her Amazon author page after proudly displaying their marriage for all to see.

MacKenzie married Dan last year, revealing they had tied the knot in March 2021. They don't have any children together, so custody won't be an issue. MacKenzie scored a whopping $37 billion in her divorce with Bezos.

Despite pledging half to charity, she's still worth a pretty penny — so she most likely has a prenup in place with the private school teacher.

MacKenzie walked down the aisle with Bezos in 1993, one year before he founded Amazon. The two officially ended their marriage in 2019 after 26 years together.

While MacKenzie has no children with her second soon-to-be ex-husband, she does have four kids with Bezos — three sons and one daughter.

After their divorce was made official, MacKenzie and Bezos released separate statements. She revealed she was "grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage to Jeff with support from each other" and announced her plans to pledge $2 billion to charity.

MacKenzie also added that she was "excited about my own plans" and she was "grateful for the past as I look forward to what comes next."

Mr. Amazon praised his ex.

"I'm so grateful to all my friends and family for reaching out with encouragement and love... MacKenzie most of all," he said. "She is resourceful and brilliant and loving, and as our futures unroll, I know I'll always be learning from her."

While Mackenzie gears up for another divorce, RadarOnline.com can confirm Bezos is still happily dating Lauren Sanchez.

New York Times was the first to report MacKenzie's second divorce filing.

