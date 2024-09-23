Crime Scene Photos: Inside the Grisly Double Murder of Lyle and Erik Menendez’s Parents

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Source: MEGA The Menendez family moved to California in the mid-1980s after Jose Menendez became CEO of a Hollywood production company.

In the mid-1980s, when José Menéndez became CEO of a Hollywood production company called LIVE Entertainment, he moved his family – wife Kitty and sons Lyle and Erik – from New York to California. Lyle was a college washout, suspended from Princeton University for plagiarizing an essay. High school student Erik was a nationally ranked tennis player. RadarOnline.com can reveal, despite leading a life of privilege, both brothers soon were caught stealing nearly $100,000 in cash and jewelry from the homes of friends. José repaid the victims and demanded his sons improve their behavior. José forced Lyle to work at LIVE, but his son was a constant no-show, and his father fired him.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: LOS ANGELES DISTRICT ATTORNEY The family lived in this Beverly Hills mansion, which previous occupants of the home included Prince and Elton John.

In October 1988, the family moved into a Spanish-style mansion in Beverly Hills whose previous occupants included Prince and Elton John. Erik’s tennis career floundered. Lyle reenrolled at Princeton but was put on probation after vandalizing school property. José threatened to cut his sons out of his will if things didn’t improve. Things were about to get dramatically worse.

Source: FINDADEATH.COM Jose lay on the couch after being shot by two people who approached him and his wife from behind.

On the night of August 20, 1989, José and Kitty were on their living room couch watching TV when two people approached from behind and pumped 16 blasts from two 12-gauge Mossberg shotguns into their bodies. According to the autopsy report, José, 45, suffered an “explosive decapitation with evisceration of the brain.” Kitty, 47, was hit in the head, chest, hand, arm and leg. Both died on the couch. Late that night, Lyle, 21, called 911 and told the dispatcher, “Someone killed my parents!” Police found him and Erik, 18, weeping on the front lawn. The brothers said they’d spent the night watching Batman at a theater, then gone to a food festival. Due to the brutality of the crime, police initially theorized the murders were mob hits.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FINDADEATH.COM More photos from inside the living room after the shootings took place.

Over the next several months, the brothers spent more than half a million dollars on clothes, Rolex watches and cars. Erik hired a tennis coach and entered a tournament in Israel. Lyle took several trips overseas. All the while, the police were watching. They’d received a tip that Lyle had deleted a file from his father’s computer, allegedly a draft of José’s will that lowered the boys’ inheritance. They also learned that therapist L. Jerome Oziel, who’d treated the brothers, told his lover Judalon Smyth that Erik had confessed to the crime. Smyth informed police and revealed the existence of audio recordings from the sessions. Police confiscated the tapes and arrested both brothers.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: LOS ANGELES DISTRICT ATTORNEY Crime scene photo showing the blood-soaked couch where Jose Menendez was shot five times by his own sons.

The brothers sat in jail – separately – for two years while the issue of doctor-patient confidentiality was debated in court. In California, private medical information is inadmissible as evidence. However, a judge ruled that because the brothers had threatened to kill Dr. Oziel if he turned them in, the agreement was nullified. The brothers were charged with first-degree murder in 1992. Their simultaneous but separate trials – broadcast on Court TV – began in July 1993 with a surprising defense tactic. “We are not disputing where it happened, how it happened, who did it,” Lyle’s attorney told the jury. “What we will prove to you is that it was done out of fear.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: STATE OF CALIFORNIA The death certificate for Mary Menendez, which listed she died from multiple shotgun wounds.

Lyle took the stand to claim José had repeatedly sexually abused him, and that he’d confronted his father just days before his murder. “I felt… he would kill us, that he would get rid of us in some way because he thought I was going to ruin him,” Lyle claimed. The unsealed therapy sessions played in court made no mention of the sexual assaults. When both juries failed to reach a unanimous verdict, mistrials were declared, and the Menéndez brothers’ second trial began in 1995. This time they were tried together and prohibited from using the unsubstantiated sexual abuse claims. The prosecution’s most dramatic evidence was a screenplay written by Erik and a friend a year before the murders. The plot centered on a rich kid who murdered his parents.

Source: STATE OF CALIFORNIA The death certificate for Jose Menendez, which also listed he died from multiple shotgun wounds.