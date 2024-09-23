Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is apparently planning to sue "obsessed" Olivia Nuzzi over the pair's alleged "sexting" scandal.

And RadarOnline.com can reveal Kennedy, who denies the affair allegations, has turned to Jeff Bezos' security chief to help with potential criminal referrals against the disgraced New York Magazine reporter.

Security expert Gavin de Becker, who protects and advises not just Bezos, 60, but also many of the world's most prominent public figures, said: "This had nothing to do with romance. He was being chased by porn."