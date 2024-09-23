RFK Jr Turns to Jeff Bezos' Security Chief as He Weighs Criminal Referrals Against 'Obsessed' Reporter Olivia Nuzzi — Who 'Chased Him With Porn'
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is apparently planning to sue "obsessed" Olivia Nuzzi over the pair's alleged "sexting" scandal.
And RadarOnline.com can reveal Kennedy, who denies the affair allegations, has turned to Jeff Bezos' security chief to help with potential criminal referrals against the disgraced New York Magazine reporter.
Security expert Gavin de Becker, who protects and advises not just Bezos, 60, but also many of the world's most prominent public figures, said: "This had nothing to do with romance. He was being chased by porn."
De Becker, 60, claimed Kennedy repeatedly rejected invitations from Nuzzi, 31, for personal meetings after the pair first linked up when she wrote a profile on him for New York Magazine in November 2023.
As RadarOnline.com reported, New York Magazine suspended Nuzzi on Thursday because she failed to disclose the "personal relationship" she shared with Kennedy, 70, while covering the 2024 presidential election.
While Nuzzi confirmed she had "some communication between (herself) and a former reporting subject that turned personal", she also claimed "the relationship was never physical".
She said: "I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source. The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict.
"I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."
One insider familiar with the scandal said Nuzzi sent Kennedy "nude photos of herself" – while others alleged Kennedy and Nuzzi "sexted" regularly in the nine months after she wrote the profile on him last November.
But a source also claimed Kennedy was "targeted" and "set up" by the "obsessed" New York Magazine reporter who "bombarded him with increasingly pornographic photos and videos that he found difficult to resist".
They said: "She went after him aggressively. She targeted him pretty hard.
"Bobby was blocking her continually. It was a little scary. She was obsessed with him. I think she still is."
Nuzzi's team has since pushed back on claims she "targeted" the Kennedy scion – although they also did not deny the rumors regarding the alleged affair.
A rep for the suspended reporter said: "It's absolutely untrue that she was the aggressor.
"But both parties were aware of how high pressure and high risk the circumstances were and for that reason their communication was very on and off."
Another insider close to Nuzzi added: "Olivia's point of view is that to call this a relationship or affair is completely inaccurate. It was at most a flirtation."
Jessica Read Kraus, who claims to be close to both Kennedy and Nuzzi, echoed claims the star reporter "set up" the married wannabe politician – and tricked him into unblocking her number.
Kraus said: "Nuzzi emailed him, asking to be unblocked, claiming she had urgent information about a hit piece being prepared against him.
"He unblocked her for that conversation, but later that night, she sent him a provocative picture, prompting him to block her again."
Kennedy's marriage to actress Cheryl Hines, 59, is now said to be "hanging by a thread" in the wake of her husband's latest scandal.
The "humiliated" Curb Your Enthusiasm actress was also spotted without her wedding ring while in Italy on Friday.
Nuzzi split from her Politico reporter fiancée Ryan Lizza, 50, shortly before her alleged dalliance with Kennedy was exposed.
