Exclusive Details

'It was Just Sexting': Star Political Reporter Who's Been Stood Down After Inappropriate 'Relationship' With RFK Jr Insists It was 'Not Physical' — Just 'Emotional and Digital in Nature'

rfk jr reporter affair

New York Magazine DC correspondent Olivia Nuzzi is on leave amid an alleged affair with RFK Jr.

By:

Sept. 20 2024, Published 3:36 a.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The star political reporter at the center of the love triangle involving one-time presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy and his Curb Your Enthusiasm star wife Cheryl Hines copped to an inappropriate relationship — but has insisted it was all an online fling.

In declaring the relationship was never physical, New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi, 31, admitted that "the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal" in a statement issued late Thursday night.

ben affleck kick kennedy rfk jr animal scandal chainsaw whale head off
Source: MEGA

Several environmental agencies have called on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to launch an investigation into Kennedy over the alleged whale incident.

Earlier, the statuesque blonde — who once had a bit-role in the hit Showtime series Billions — was sensationally stood down from the magazine, which issued a grovelling apology to its readers for not uncovering the "violation of trust."

For his part, the Camelot scion turned raging horndog claimed he'd only met the political journalist once when she wrote a profile on him last year.

"Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece," his spokesman told CNN.

A source added that the nature of the relationship was "emotional and digital in nature, not physical."

"It was just sexting," a source told this website, noting Kennedy is 39 years Nuzzi's senior.

rfk jr robert f kennedy restraining order cheryl hines home intruder agrees to stay away actress yards no contact
Source: MEGA

The former presidential hopeful is married to Hollywood actress Cheryl Hines.

But the true extent of the romance is being challenged behind the scenes.

One report in the New York Post said the pair had engaged in "sexting" despite RFK Jr. being married to 58-year-old Hines since 2014, and Nuzzi being engaged at the time — to top Politico reporter Ryan Lizza.

Lizza split from Nuzzi earlier this year, it's since been revealed.

"Earlier this year, the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal," Nuzzi said.

"During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source.

"The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."

Robert Kennedy Jr.

RFK Jr.
Source: MEGA

Nuzzi visited RFK. Jr’s sprawling Brentwood, California home and the two went hiking together in the Santa Monica Mountains during a writing assignment.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the revelation sent shockwaves through Hollywood and Washington D.C., given the pair's respective profiles in the corridors of power, ties to the political establishment, and deep connections in politics and the television trade.

New York said in a statement Nuzzi's hiatus was forced after it uncovered “a violation of the magazine's standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures.”

robert f kennedy considers path forward
Source: By: MEGA

RFK Jr. has dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed Donald Trump.

In an editor’s note, the magazine said: “Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign.

“An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias.

“She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers' trust.”

