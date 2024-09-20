Love Triangle Explodes: RFK Jr. Cheated on Wife Cheryl Hines With 'New York Magazine' Reporter Olivia Nuzzi
A presidential campaign affair between Robert F. Kennedy and star New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi has shattered two relationships and reverberated across Hollywood and Washington D.C.
Nuzzi was sensationally stood down from her role late Thursday night after she “acknowledged” she had “engaged in a personal relationship” with someone connected to the 2024 White House race.
That subject was identified as Kennedy Jr., the Camelot scion who in August suspended his independent campaign for president Friday and endorsed Donald Trump.
Kennedy Jr. was said to have boasted about the illicit romance behind the back of his actress wife Cheryl Hines.
“Recently our Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures,” the magazine posted in an editor's note on its website.
“Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign.”
The famed magazine, plunged into an ethical nightmare, apologized to its readers.
The editor said: “An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers’ trust.”
31-year-old Nuzzi has been engaged to Politico chief Washington correspondent Ryan Lizza, who has gone to ground and refused to comment about the development.
"She did not proactively disclose her alleged relationship with Kennedy to New York magazine and the outlet only recently learned of it, according to people familiar with the matter," said Oliver Darcy via his newsletter Status.
"The alleged relationship did not begin until after a November 2023 profile she wrote on Kennedy had been published, a person close to Nuzzi said.
"The person close to Nuzzi added that she did not use Kennedy as a source while covering the 2024 campaign. A second person familiar with the matter said the relationship is thought to have started around the new year."
Kennedy, a serial philander, also refused to comment.
He is married to the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Hines; the pair wed in 2014 — but have been dogged by various martial issues.
Media critic Darcy, a self-admitted friend of Nuzzi, added: "It is widely considered unethical to have a romantic relationship with a reporting subject. As she covered the 2024 campaign, the 31-year-old reporter did not disclose to readers that she was allegedly involved with Kennedy."
Darcy's reporting also alluded to what could be next.
His column cited Nuzzi was—in the past tense—engaged to Lizza prior to this scandal becoming public.
