Love Triangle Explodes: RFK Jr. Cheated on Wife Cheryl Hines With 'New York Magazine' Reporter Olivia Nuzzi

A presidential campaign affair between Robert F. Kennedy and star New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi has shattered two relationships and reverberated across Hollywood and Washington D.C.

Nuzzi was sensationally stood down from her role late Thursday night after she “acknowledged” she had “engaged in a personal relationship” with someone connected to the 2024 White House race.

That subject was identified as Kennedy Jr., the Camelot scion who in August suspended his independent campaign for president Friday and endorsed Donald Trump.

Kennedy Jr. was said to have boasted about the illicit romance behind the back of his actress wife Cheryl Hines.