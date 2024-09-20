Cancer-Hit King Charles and Kate Middleton 'In Secret Talks to Broker Prince Harry's Return to Royal Family' — But William 'Still Wants Him Iced Out'

King Charles III and Kate Middleton are said to be in secret talks about how to mend the royal rift between Prince Harry and his estranged family members.

Despite their efforts, RadarOnline.com can reveal sources said Prince William remained steadfast in "icing out" his younger brother.

During a recent visit to England, Harry spent time at Althorp – the late Princess Diana's ancestral home and site of her final resting place – with her beloved brother, Charles Spencer, to mark the 27th anniversary of her death on August 31.