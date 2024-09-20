Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > King Charles III

Cancer-Hit King Charles and Kate Middleton 'In Secret Talks to Broker Prince Harry's Return to Royal Family' — But William 'Still Wants Him Iced Out'

royal fam
Source: MEGA

Insiders tell RadarOnline.com King Charles III and Kate Middleton are secretly trying to reunite Prince Harry with his estranged family, but Prince William apparently hasn't warmed on wanting to keep his younger brother 'iced out'.

By:

Sept. 19 2024, Published 11:14 p.m. ET

King Charles III and Kate Middleton are said to be in secret talks about how to mend the royal rift between Prince Harry and his estranged family members.

Despite their efforts, RadarOnline.com can reveal sources said Prince William remained steadfast in "icing out" his younger brother.

During a recent visit to England, Harry spent time at Althorp – the late Princess Diana's ancestral home and site of her final resting place – with her beloved brother, Charles Spencer, to mark the 27th anniversary of her death on August 31.

prince william met prince harry silence lord robert fellowes funeral
Source: MEGA

Harry and William sat separately but near each other at their uncle's funeral.

An insider viewed the stay with Spencer as a sign "Harry still has friends in society."

Despite his ongoing family feud, the ousted duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at St. Mary's Church in Norfolk, England, for the August 29 memorial service honoring his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes,

A guest at the event claimed Harry, 40, blatantly avoided William, 42, though the two were seated near each other.

Their cancer-stricken father remained at Balmoral in Scotland.

The attendee told a news outlet: "Most people were astounded that Harry came," adding: "You could tell he was very pleased to see everybody."

Four years after the prince and his wife, Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, stepped back from royal duties and decamped to Montecito, California, sources said the father to Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, was taking cautious steps back toward the royal family.

Homesick Harry 'Planning to Quit U.S. and Wife Meghan Markle': He's 'Sick of Her American Dream and Wants Pals Back'
Source: MEGA

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have faced fierce criticism since their royal exit.

With Harry's moves setting off palace alarm bells, however, the source claimed Kate and Charles were "sitting down, working on an action plan to see if they can come up with a compromise in the interest of peace. But it's not easy."

Along with his unexpected appearance at the memorial service, Harry had reportedly been reaching out to old friends from his years in England, leading some to believe he was looking for a low-key way to resume aspects of royal life.

prince harry branded selfish promoting spare king charles cancer fight
Source: MEGA

Harry declined to add new information to 'Spare' for its paperback release.

Since turning his back on The Firm, the prince has been deeply criticized for lashing out at his family and, with Meghan, accused of trying to capitalize on their royal connections.

The insider noted: "It is a delicate situation that requires delicate handling."

After parting ways with U.S.-based consultants, the prince was tapping "old school" U.K. advisors to guide his next moves, according to the source, who said: "Harry wants to end his exile.

"He's looking for a way to make amends now and is determined to swallow his pride and get himself out of this mess."

MORE ON:
King Charles III

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Viewed as a possible sign he was putting the brakes on his anti-royal rants, Harry declined to update his scathing memoir, Spare, with any new information for its paperback release.

The insider mused: "Maybe this is an olive branch. He won't antagonize his family more than he already has – and he would be wise not to."

Meanwhile, Charles and Kate, who revealed she was cancer-free earlier this month, supposedly found themselves serving as the rogue royal's undercover allies.

prince william met prince harry silence lord robert fellowes funeral
Source: MEGA

Sources said Kate, frustrated with William's supposed stubbornness, was turning to Charles for support.

Both were concerned about William's inability to forgive his once-close brother, the insider said, explaining: "Kate has gone through moments of frustration with William for not being able to find it in his heart to be the bigger person.

"She's worried about him. Seeing how upset and full of anger he is toward Harry is concerning, it's just not healthy."

Kate's father-in-law had become her confidant, according to the source, who continued: "There's really no one better she can talk to about the situation.

"They've developed such a close rapport after going through so much together."

At 75, Charles faced his own dilemma, however.

The insider said: "He doesn't want to undermine William, especially after all the insults that were directed toward him and Kate in Harry's memoir.

"Nor does he want to turn his back on Harry. It's a miserable situation."

And when it came to Meghan – who was open about feeling the royal family failed to protect her from racist media attacks and ignored her pleas for help with mental health – the insider said: "The way she sees it, The Firm is a bed of toxicity.

"Harry has a long way to go before the royals welcome him back with open arms, but there is a chance for him. It won't be so easy for Meghan."

